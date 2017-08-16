Water usage down in Amarillo

With more than average rainfall in Amarillo, water usage has been down throughout the city.

Russel Grubbs with the city of Amarillo says up until a few months ago, the city was on track to meet its daily average of water usage.

"Up until about June of this year we were on average as of last year," said Grubbs. "But in July and August we're seeing about a 10 million gallon a day less than what we saw last year."

One of the main reasons for the decline in usage is because residents are not having to water their lawns nearly as much.

"Normally we see half of our water supply in the summertime go to water irrigation," said Grubbs. "This time last year, we had an average of 63 million gallons a day and right now we're doing about 57 million gallons per day."

The extra rain has also allowed the city to not take water from other sources as much as they had to in the past.

"That just means we aren't buying as much water from CRMWA, and we're not pumping as much water out of our well field," said Grubbs.

As of right now, the city is on track to use less water annually than in previous years.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.