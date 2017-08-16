How a solar eclipse is visible on earth

Solar eclipses are very interesting astronomical events that just don't happen very often.

A solar eclipse occurs when the earth, moon and sun come into a special alignment.

As the moon passes in front of the sun and obscures it, the result is that the sky darkens and the moon's shadow is cast on the earth.

Most of the country will see a significant, but partial eclipse where some but not all the sun's surface is covered by the moon.

This can still be interesting and even spectacular, but only along a narrow path will the sun be covered entirely and skies darken completely.

This is called a total solar eclipse.

The reason the path of totality is so narrow is that, relative to the vast globe of the earth, the moon's shadow will be just a small dot projected on the United States.

The moon's shadow from the total eclipse will start in Oregon and then pass through 14 states before moving out over the Atlantic Ocean.

I plan to be in Nebraska to experience the first total eclipse in my lifetime.

