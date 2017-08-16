Officials offering reward for information on Roosevelt County th - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Officials offering reward for information on Roosevelt County thefts

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM (KFDA) -

Roosevelt County officials are offering a reward for information on three recent burglaries and thefts.

Officials say multiple firearms were taken from two homes, and several items including two pickups, a goose neck trailer and two four-wheelers were taken from a local business. 

The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says they have not experienced this many thefts in one week in over a year and a half.

If you have any information on these thefts, you could receive a reward of up to $5,000. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly