Officials offering reward for information on Roosevelt County thefts

Roosevelt County officials are offering a reward for information on three recent burglaries and thefts.

Officials say multiple firearms were taken from two homes, and several items including two pickups, a goose neck trailer and two four-wheelers were taken from a local business.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says they have not experienced this many thefts in one week in over a year and a half.

If you have any information on these thefts, you could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

