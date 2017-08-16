Bushland man pleads guilty to health care fraud

A Bushland man has pleaded guilty to committing health care fraud.

Thomas Roy Clark, 52, pleaded guilty today to one count of health care fraud after participating in a scheme to defraud insurance companies through the submission of improper billing.

According to court documents, Clark operated Panhandle Chiropractic Clinic in Amarillo without a license issued by the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Clark billed insurance companies under the name of a licensed chiropractor for services allegedly rendered by Clark. He would omit his name on the billing statements. That prevented insurance companies from knowing they were being billed for services provided by a chiropractor without a license.

Clark also used a code to misrepresent to insurance companies that the procedures being billed were performed by a licensed health care provider in good standing with their state board.

Clark fraudulently induced health care providers to issue payments resulting in billing and payment for over $500,000 from 12 insurance companies.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and may be ordered to pay restitution.

Clark's sentencing is scheduled for November 29.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.