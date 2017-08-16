How the eclipse will affect weather

Skies during the eclipse on August 21 are going to look a little different than what we normally see.

Depending on how close you are to totality, you’ll either see total darkness or it will look like a cloudy day. While we are not at totality here in the Panhandle, we will still see a partial eclipse.

The last coast-to-coast total eclipse was nearly 100 years ago back in 1918.

Studying past eclipses has given us a good idea of what we can expect to see during this upcoming total eclipse. Not only does the total eclipse affect the amount of daylight we see, but it will also temporarily affect the weather.

Chris Morris, a forecaster at the National Weather Service here in Amarillo, says a temperature drop of up to 15 degrees is likely in totality zones, which is similar to what occurs when the sun sets on an ordinary day.

Along with it affecting our temperatures, it will also have an impact on our winds. It will actually slow our winds down, an affect we normally see happen overnight.

Since we are not directly in the path of totality here in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, wind speeds and temperatures won't be as heavily affected.

Remember it is important to make sure you protect your eyes when viewing the eclipse.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.