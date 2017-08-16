Protecting your eyes during the solar eclipse

The Amarillo Fire Department is investigating a smoking object in the back of a trash truck at the intersection of Dowell and Indian Hill Road.
Solar eclipses are very interesting astronomical events that just don't happen very often.
The total solar eclipse is quickly approaching, and as you get prepared to view the rare event, you need to make sure you correctly protect your eyes with either eclipse safety glasses or a pinhole viewer.
An old Tucumcari ethanol plant is gaining new life.
UPDATE: Sanford-Fritch ISD has issued an all clear and students have returned to class.
