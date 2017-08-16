Protecting your eyes during the solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is quickly approaching, and as you get prepared to view the rare event, you need to make sure you correctly protect your eyes with either eclipse safety glasses or a pinhole viewer.

Sunglasses won’t protect your eyes well enough. To make sure you don’t permanently damage your eyesight, you need to get special eclipse glasses that say ISO on them.

If they aren’t ISO certified they still might hurt your eyes while viewing the eclipse.

If you can’t get a pair of safety glasses, you can also make a pinhole viewer.

This is especially great for kids to use since they won’t ever have to look at the sun and risk hurting their eyes.

Mandi Ried from the Don Harrington Discovery Center taught us a simple way to make a pinhole viewer.

All you need are a few pieces or thicker paper, some aluminum foil and a pin or a paperclip to poke a small hole.

First you need to cut out a small square in the center of the paper. Cover the square hold with aluminum foil and poke a pin size hole in the center of the foil.

To use your pinhole viewer, hold it out in front of you with the sun shining through the hole. It will then reflect the sun onto the ground below.

You can also put a piece of white paper on the ground so you can see the reflection more clearly.

Pinhole viewers can be made in minutes and are a fun activity to make as a family.

The eclipse is going to be a great event to witness, but it is not worth hurting your eyes over, so make sure to protect your eyes.

