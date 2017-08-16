VA to host town hall

The Amarillo Veterans Affair is hosting a town hall to give veterans an their families the opportunity to ask questions and give suggestions to Veterans Affairs Leadership.

The town hall will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall.

Before the meeting, an optional seminar called Choice College will be held with the aim of helping veterans understand how the choice program and the latest legislation affects their access to care.

For more information on these events, call (806) 356-9703 extension 4059.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.