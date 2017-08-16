Public invited to celebrate National Thrift Store Day

All over the world there are people who love to bargain hunt for treasures at thrift stores, and the Salvation Army wants to recognize those individuals with National Thrift Store Day.

Tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you are invited to take advantage of 50 percent off everything in the store.

Along with discounts, you can have free fresh popcorn, and the kids can play in a bounce house.

All of the proceeds raised will go to help the Salvation Army and go back into our community.

