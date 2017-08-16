Class is back in session for Amarillo & Canyon ISD

The Amarillo Veterans Affair is hosting a town hall to give veterans an their families the opportunity to ask questions and give suggestions to Veterans Affairs Leadership.
All over the world there are people who love to bargain hunt for treasures at thrift stores, and the Salvation Army wants to recognize those individuals with National Thrift Store Day.
Class is back in session for most schools in Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 16
Amarillo city leaders need the public's input on the downtown multi-purpose event venue by the end of the week so they can narrow down 14 design concepts to three.
