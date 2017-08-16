RECALL ALERT: Luvo Inc. recalls poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

Luvo Inc. is recalling approximately 4,805 pounds of poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products are mislabeled as Chicken Chile Verde that contain milk and soy, but contain Turkey Meatloaf, which has additional allergens, eggs and fish (anchovies), that are not declared on the product label.

The products were produced on June 13, 2017. The following product is subject to recall: [View Label - PDF]

10 oz. retail cartons containing “LUVO Steam in Pouch A LITTLE SPICE CHICKEN CHILE VERDE with white chicken, black beans, and polenta” and lot code: 2018JUN13A, with a best before date of June 13, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “424” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin for further distribution.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints of the wrong meal inside the retail boxes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Digital Community Manager Oli Maughan, Luvo, Inc., at (844) 880-5866.

Source: FDA

