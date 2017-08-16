Wednesday's Weather: High temps in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 16

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Today is the first day back to school for many kids and we are starting off with dry conditions and mild temps so the wait at the bus stop will be pleasant.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

We stay dry throughout the day. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

We start off sunny on Thursday with temps back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers and storms return in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and storms stick around through the end of the work week into the start of the weekend.

We dry out Sunday into Monday. It is still a few days out but as of now it looks like we will have clear and dry weather for the eclipse on the 21st.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.