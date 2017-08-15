AEDC votes for $8M expansion

Board members of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted unanimously today to offer up to $8 million for the expansion of a corporate headquarters here.

They will offer a deal to the Fairly Group, a global insurance and risk management company, for the money to be paid out over the 15 years of the agreement.

The company currently employs seventy two people in Amarillo, and that would eventually rise by 100 people.

The City Council still needs to approve the deal.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.