Amarillo City Council votes to increase traffic light cameras

Red-light cameras will be around Amarillo for at least five more years, and there will be more of them.

City Council members voted unanimously tonight to renew the city's contract with American Traffic Solutions and to add cameras at dangerous intersections like South Coulter Street at Southwest 45th Avenue.

The company currently operates nine cameras in the city at eight intersections.

Councilwoman Elaine Hays said she voted for the measure because Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain told her the cameras reduce crashes.

The Public Works Department has been working with APD to identify the intersections that need the new cameras the most.

