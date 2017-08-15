Remodeled program may offer more scholarships to Amarillo students

A local scholarship program could soon be expanding.

Officials with the Ace Scholarship Foundation say the current model for the scholarship was created 25 years ago and, is currently offered to three local high schools.

Now they want to expand the scholarship to all Amarillo high school students.

The goal of expanding the scholarship is to create a workforce that meets the demands of new jobs coming to Amarillo, and Chief Executive Officer of Ace Scholarship Program Clay Stribling said that starts with education.

"If you're a parent, this is going to be something that could help provide your student a college experience to put them on a pathway to what they want to achieve," said Stribling. "If that's a four year degree, this will put them two years down that pathway. If you are not a parent and you are just a resident, and you're wondering how does this help Amarillo, it helps by attracting new business and economic activity."

According to Stribling, every 10 percent spent on expanding education opportunities creates a 22 percent increase in gross domestic product.

Meaning, investing in education will put money back into Amarillo's economy.

Members of the ACE scholarship Foundation presented the proposed change to the city council this evening for their consideration.

