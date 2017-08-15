Pick your MPEV: city leaders asking for input

Amarillo city leaders need the public's input on the downtown multi-purpose event venue by the end of the week so they can narrow down 14 design concepts to three.

Tuesday, architects from Populous, a Kansas City-based architect firm, presented their exterior design concepts for the MPEV during a public meeting.

The city is now asking residents to weigh in by taking an online poll to vote for their top three favorite designs. Council members will then use the results to make a final choice in the coming weeks.

"At the end of the day, just as much as the inside has to satisfy the owner and what they're doing in terms of play, the stadium and the look have to satisfy the voters as well as the fans who will be coming," said Amarillo Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell. "So I think it will play a very heavy role in what it is that the Local Government Corporation and the council ultimately decide. They're not going to count votes and say 'okay that one is absolutely it,' but they are certainly going to understand what is the preference and they're going to take that into account."

The city plans to hire a construction manager by the end of September, who will then work with Populous architects to make sure the project stays within a construction budget of about $40 million.

"Right now we're getting very positive responses," said Jerry Danforth, the director of capital projects and facilities. "There's been quite a few bids picked up at this point in time. We know of two national firms that are already looking at the project and they should have something to us rather quickly."

The city aims to have dirt moving on the future site of the MPEV by January, giving crews only about 12 months to build the ballpark.

"The spring of 2019 is coming very fast," said Danforth. "Basically we're talking about building a facility in a 12 month period of time that is pretty challenging that encompasses four city blocks."

Along with a tight construction schedule, the city is still waiting on a finalized contract from the San Antonio Missions. They expect to receive a final draft by the end of the week.

From there, it's up to Minor League Baseball to give their approval.

"So we're just kind of at their mercy once they get it in their hands to be able to move forward," said Cowell.

Tuesday's public meeting was the first of several more to come as the project progresses. City staff say they want the public involved as much as possible.

