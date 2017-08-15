Our Perspective on the new school year beginning

Excitement is in the air. School kids start school this week and next all across the area.

Amarillo and Canyon school districts start this week and that means you will see the flashing lights for school zones and traffic will move a little slower in certain areas.

This is important because many have found new routes through the neighborhoods to avoid road construction.

The neighborhoods may be filled with kiddos walking to school.

Each year kids and adults are injured walking to or around schools.

School crossings may be the safe place to walk across the street but we all know kids and adults run across where it is convenient sometimes.

The Perspective this week is: Let's take a little extra time, slow down, let everyone settle into the new routines, drive with extra caution and protect yourself and our precious little ones as they get into the school safe.

