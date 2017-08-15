Increased rainfall could increase allergies

With unusual amounts of rainfall across the Panhandle, allergies could be at an all time high.

Ragweeds can be expected to be seen a lot earlier throughout Amarillo causing problems for those who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Dr. Constatine Saadeh with Allergy A.R.T.S says depending on what you're allergic to, some people may have reactions sooner this year than they normally would due in large part to the amount of rain we've been seeing.

"It can make some people 's allergies worse if you're allergic, for example, to ragweed," said Saadeh. "Ragweed is usually in the fall, but with rain it can grow faster and it could overlap. So, you might start having problems earlier than later."

Saadeh says this could cause symptoms of those who are allergic to grass and weeds to worsen around this time.

"We do see patients calling in because they're getting worse or their symptoms are getting worse. We have lots of sick visits because of that, or we can see new patients who didn't have any symptoms, or their symptoms are usually seasonal in the fall," said Saadeh. "And now they are having more symptoms because they are having allergies sooner than later because of the weed that's growing faster."

Most allergy symptoms can be treated by over-the-counter medication, but if they worsen, you are advised to visit your primary physician.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.