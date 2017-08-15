Increased rainfall could increase allergies

The Amarillo City Council is considering renewing and possibly expanding its contract for red-light cameras.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 15
President Trump's new budget proposal contains massive cuts to federal nutrition programs and could impact Panhandle residents who depend on it.
A local scholarship program could soon be expanding..
Board members of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted unanimously today to offer up to $8 million for the expansion of a corporate headquarters here.
