Police asking for help finding stolen injection meters

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding stolen injection meters.

Police say 10 Haliburton Nuflo water injection meters used in oil and gas development were stolen from sites north of Amarillo near the LX Ranch.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects and recovering the property worth several thousand dollars.

If you have any information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of the stolen meters, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

