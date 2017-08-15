1 man arrested after police find stolen car, identifying information

One man has been arrested after police say they found him sleeping in a stolen car.

Around 9:52 yesterday morning, an Amarillo police officer saw a black, 2006 Buick in a parking lot in the 800 block of North Lincoln.

Police say the car was backed up to a fence, and the tag showed that the car was reported stolen.

Police say Ashton Wayne Simmons, 22, was asleep in the car.

A warrants check revealed that he was also wanted in a March burglary. Police say his backpack contained about 29 credit cards, driver's licenses and bank cards belonging to 10 different people.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the warrant for burglary of a habitation and fraudulent of possession of identifying information.

