Police: Amarillo not having KKK rally

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police say a news report from 2006 has resurfaced and is causing concern with the public.

A news article mentioning a KKK rally in Amarillo is being shared on social media. Police say the public is concerned about a rally being scheduled in Amarillo.

The Amarillo Police Department wants to assure you that no such rally is scheduled in Amarillo. 

Police remind you to check dates and facts of a story before believing the story's contents. 

