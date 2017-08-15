3 arrested after burglaries and car chase

Three people have been arrested for the burglaries of several businesses leading to a car chase early Monday morning.

Around 1:23 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 7400 block of Southwest 45th on an attempted burglary.

Police say the owner of the business was in the back of the store when he heard glass break. He then saw a male wearing all black attempting to steal the cash register. He saw the owner and then left the store without taking anything.

Around 3:14 a.m., officers were called to a burglary alarm at a business in the 7800 block of Hillside Road where a cash register and other items where missing.

Police say surveillance video showed a 2000's model Chevrolet or GMC SUV pulled up. Two males got out of the car and broke into the store.

Later that morning, an Amarillo police officer on patrol saw a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers canceled the pursuit due to danger to the public. They then received a call that the car had spun out and crashed.

Corey Dwayne Womack, 43, was arrested for evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.

Casey Douglas Brittain, 37, was arrested for burglary of a building.

Police say Misty Renea Mckinley, 34, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a bond forfeiture warrant for theft by check.

They were all booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.