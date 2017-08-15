Amarillo police provide back to school traffic safety reminders

The Amarillo Police Department has provided some back to school traffic safety reminders for parents and motorists.

Be prepared for increased traffic, active school zones, and children walking to and from school.

Here are some things to remember to help everyone stay safe:

Construction around overpasses such as that on Bell Street has resulted in greatly increased traffic on other streets. Plan to start much earlier than usual if construction has affected your route.



Expect traffic congestion in the area of the school. Remember that drivers cannot stop, stand, or park a vehicle on the roadway side of a vehicle parked at the edge of a curb or street (double parking).



Be alert for children crossing streets where they should not. Teach children to use crosswalks and to look carefully before crossing.



The school zone speed limit is 20.



Texas law for use of a cell phone in a school zone and the Amarillo ordinance for use of a cell phone are in effect. Violation of the law can result in a fine of up to $200 and court costs.



Passing a school bus stopped to pick up or discharge passengers carries a minimum fine of $500. Watch for flashing red signals on a stopped bus.



APD officers will be working to monitor traffic in as many of the school zones as possible, but everyone obeying the law is the key to safety.

Source: Amarillo Police Department

