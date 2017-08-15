Tuesday's Weather: Showers and storms will develop later this evening

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 15

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Highs today will return back to normal with temps in the 90s.

Another round of showers and storms will develop later this evening.

Overnight storms will come to an end with temps in the 60s.

Temps remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the rest of the week.

We will dry out briefly on Wednesday before another round of scattered storms is possible on Thursday.

Rain chances continue Friday into Saturday.

We dry out again to end the weekend and start off next week.

It is still a few days out but as of now it looks like we will have clear and dry weather for the eclipse on the 21st.

