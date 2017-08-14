AISD schedules $100 million bond for November ballot

The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees has called for a $100 million bond to be placed on the ballot this November.

The bond would fund projects aimed at modernizing facilities and allow them to accommodate more students.

Even though the average age of an AISD campus is 58 years old, the district’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate has not increased in 11 years. To accommodate this, the Board has worked to address needs by spending and committing more than $57 million from their general fund for projects.

If the November bond were to pass, Amarillo residents could expect to see an annual tax increase of $48.02, based on current market estimates, however residents over 65-years-old would not be affected as their property taxes are frozen.

