APD warns about the hazards of driving in the rain

With the large amount of recent rainfall in Amarillo, the APD is warning drivers to be cautious about driving in certain areas.

"We have received an unusual amount of rain lately, and that really hampers our driving sometimes. We have a lot of low passes that are the usual culprits of flooding," said Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton.

The combination of high speed and wet roads makes it more likely for a driver to hydroplane on the highway.

Hilton also said that in particular 3rd and Arthur, 10th and Arthur, and the areas of construction on I-40 are the places to be most careful when driving.

To avoid hydroplaning, make sure your tires are properly inflated, and always slow down when the roads are wet.

