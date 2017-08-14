Dalhart Municipal Airport open after severe storm damage

Crews are working to clean up the Dalhart Municipal Airport after severe winds caused massive damage.

Winds reaching up to 78 miles per hour blasted the airport, destroying one hangar and several planes.

Remaining hangars received some damage to the walls and doors, and debris covered the runways.

As of this evening, all debris has been cleared off the runway and the airport is now operational.

The National Weather Service has stated that peak winds reached 100 to 110 miles per hour.

The event has been ruled as a significant downburst wind event.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.