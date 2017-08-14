Identity released in Monday's fatal traffic accident

One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

Around 4:02 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South Western Street on a traffic accident.

The motorcycle driver was northbound on Western and the Dodge 1500 was westbound on Line Ave. at Western.

The Dodge pulled out from a stop sign and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, Michael Gregory True, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justice of the Peace Richard Herman has ordered an autopsy.

Police believe speed was a factor in this accident.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.