1 person dead after traffic accident, traffic delayed

One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

Around 4:02 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South Western Street on a traffic accident.

Police say a motorcycle struck the front of a Dodge pickup.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in this accident.

Traffic on Western is being diverted in both directions, and if you are traveling in this area, you should expect delays for the next hour.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Follow Up Unit is investigating this accident.

