Local bank's suit moved to federal court

A bank in Friona is demanding more than half a million dollars be returned to it.

On June 28, InterBank filed a lawsuit in Parmer county claiming Boeing Employees Credit Union and a Washington state company called Adventag took money from a Kendrick Oil Company account using altered or fake checks.

The suit claims InterBank replaced Kendrick's money, but the credit union and Adventag refused to pay the bank back.

On Friday, August 11, the case was moved from a state court in Parmer County to a federal court in Amarillo.

