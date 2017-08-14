Death of 3-year-old ruled homicide

Amarillo police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who was found unconscious and not breathing.

On June 8, police were called to the 4000 block of South Bowie. The child was under the care of a home health care professional at the time.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was eventually transported to a hospital in Forth Worth. He died on June 10.

After performing an autopsy, the child's death has been ruled a homicide.

There have been no arrests in this case, and Special Crimes continues their investigation.

If you have information on this incident, call the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468.

