Tucumcari man arrested on multiple sex offense charges

A Tucumcari man has been arrested for multiple sex offenses.

Anthony Groomas, 29, was arrested this morning by Office of the Attorney General special agents for multiple sex offenses in connection to the criminal sexual penetration and solicitation of several girls ranging from ages 14-years-old to 17-years-old.

Groomas was charged with criminal sexual penetration, sexual exploitation of children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence.

He has been booked into the Quay County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash only bond.

Police are still searching for potential victims in this case.

If you have any information on this case, call (505) 717-3542, or you can report anonymously through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.