AAM&W urging pet owners to microchip their pets

The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees has called for a $100 million bond to be placed on the ballot this November.
One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.
With the recent massive amount of rainfall here in Amarillo, APD is warning drivers to be cautious about driving in certain areas.
Crews are working to clean up the Dalhart Municipal Airport after severe winds caused massive damage.
The cleanup effort is underway in Turkey today after a severe storm came in last night, bringing pounding rains and even heavier winds.
