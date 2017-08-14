AAM&W urging pet owners to microchip their pets

In honor of National Check Your Chip Day, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is pushing pet owners to microchip their pets or have their pets microchips checked.

To have your pets' microchips checked, you can visit your veterinarian or the AAM&W on 3501 S. Osage.

If a veterinarian chipped your animal, you must register it with the microchip company. Only six out of ten microchips are registered with their owner’s information, and unregistered microchips cannot be used to reunite animals with their owners.

To check to see if the contact information for your pet’s microchip is current, simply the call the microchip company or log on to their website and make sure that your address and all possible phone numbers are current and up-to-date.

Microchipped dogs are two times more likely to be reunited with their owners than unmicrochipped dogs.

Microchipped cats are twenty times more likely to be reunited with their owners than unmicrochipped cats

If you have an questions about microchipping your pets, you can call AAM&W at (806) 378-6033

