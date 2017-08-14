Police searching for stolen motorcycle

Amarillo police are asking for information after a motorcycle was stolen.

Police say this motorcycle, along with two other motorcycles, was stolen from 1700 East I-40. Police say the motorcycle has been seen on the north side of Amarillo and may have been painted by now.

If you have any information on where to find this motorcycle, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to the suspect's identification and arrest, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

