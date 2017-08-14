Tulia police investigating hit and run

A Tulia man is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

Police say a man in his late 20's or early 30's struck a 67-year-old man as he was walking down 2nd Street yesterday afternoon.

Tulia police are investigating this incident as a hit-and-run.

The police say they have identified the suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

