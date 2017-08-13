City of Amarillo to discuss new economic plan - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City of Amarillo to discuss new economic plan

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
The Align Amarillo Economic Development Strategic Plan will be a topic of discussion at this Tuesday's City Council meeting. 

The plan will be considered for adoption during the meeting, and you have an opportunity to comment before action is taken during the public hearing.

Avalanche Consulting and Community Development Strategies recently finalized the draft strategic plan and executive summary which can be found here.

