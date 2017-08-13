City of Amarillo to discuss new economic plan

The Align Amarillo Economic Development Strategic Plan will be a topic of discussion at this Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.
The Amarillo Local Government Corporation and the Amarillo City Council are inviting Amarillo residents to attend a community open house to discuss the Multi-Purpose Event Venue progress.
As area residents prepare for the new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures:
Check out this week's events across the Panhandle!
