City to host open house to discuss MPEV

The Amarillo Local Government Corporation and the Amarillo City Council are inviting Amarillo residents to attend a community open house to discuss the Multi-Purpose Event Venue progress.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15 at 1:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 509 S.E. 7th Ave.

The design architects and city staff will present all MPEV design concepts that have been prepared, and would like to hear thoughts and ideas from attendees.

This information will also be shared at the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting that evening at 5:00 p.m.

If you want to give the city feedback on what MPEV design you prefer, you can take their poll here.

