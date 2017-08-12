APD tips to keep you safe this Tax Free Weekend - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

APD tips to keep you safe this Tax Free Weekend

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Source: Amarillo Police Department Facebook Page Source: Amarillo Police Department Facebook Page

As Tax Free Weekend gets underway, the Amarillo Police Department has released some tips for shoppers to remember when they go out:

  • Be aware of what is going on around you
  • When getting out of your car or leaving a store, take a look at the parking lot
  • If you carry a purse, keep a secure hold on it
  • Don't leave your purse open so that anyone walking by can reach in it
  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash
  • Try not to overload yourself with packages
  • Talk with your children about what to do if you are separated
  • Lock you doors and DO NOT leave items in your car, even if you hide them they are in danger of being stolen
  • Thieves feed on opportunities so the less chances you give them, the better
  • Know that roads, parking lots and stores will be crowded and expect delays
  • If you see anything suspicious, report it

The APD will continue to have extra officers on patrol enforcing seat belt laws, speeding, DUI and other traffic related incidents.

