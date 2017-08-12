APD tips to keep you safe this Tax Free Weekend

As Tax Free Weekend gets underway, the Amarillo Police Department has released some tips for shoppers to remember when they go out:

Be aware of what is going on around you

When getting out of your car or leaving a store, take a look at the parking lot

If you carry a purse, keep a secure hold on it

Don't leave your purse open so that anyone walking by can reach in it

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Try not to overload yourself with packages

Talk with your children about what to do if you are separated

Lock you doors and DO NOT leave items in your car, even if you hide them they are in danger of being stolen

Thieves feed on opportunities so the less chances you give them, the better

Know that roads, parking lots and stores will be crowded and expect delays

If you see anything suspicious, report it

The APD will continue to have extra officers on patrol enforcing seat belt laws, speeding, DUI and other traffic related incidents.

