Local nonprofit faces setback following severe weather

The annual Aww Shucks Corn Harvest has been running four years strong, until now.

Wildarado farmer David Cleavinger said this is one of the more challenging years for their fields.

"Out of five years, this is the one that we don't know whether we'll be able to get the harvest or not," said Cleavinger.

A heavy hail storm in July destroyed one of the two cornfields donated to Snack Pak 4 Kids for this harvest, bruising plants and causing it to grow fungus.

Although they are only half a mile apart, the difference of the two fields is easy to see. Tomorrow's storms won't help the harvest either.

If it continues to rain, they may not be able to pick the corn at all.

"We hate for this to go to waste, so we're gonna try any way we can to get this harvested tomorrow." said Cleavinger.

Snack Pak 4 Kids Volunteer Executive Director Dyron Howell said with only one field to pick, tomorrow's corn won't reach as many families as usual.

"We'll be able to serve half as many people this year as we've served in years past," said Howell.

Traditionally, Snack Pak 4 Kids will fill two semi-trucks with corn, but not this year.

"This year we'll have one semi, just because of the hail damage and what that has done to our crop," said Howell.

This limits them to help half as many families as they did last year.

Normally the children who receive the corn help pick it for their community, but because of the rainfall, Snack Pak 4 Kids has reached out to volunteers.

"It just says a lot about the Texas Panhandle and our people out here that are dedicated to giving back and making a difference as well," said Howell.

While it's a challenging situation, Cleavinger said he hopes this experience sets an example for the little ones.

"It's a great time to show, you know, where does this food you see at the grocery store.... where does it actually come from?"

Rain or shine, the corn that is harvested tomorrow will go toward helping children in the Panhandle.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.