Renovated childcare center accommodates students and Amarillo medical community

A newly renovated childcare center at Amarillo College is set to open on Monday.

The center is located at Amarillo College's Medi Park Campus and will open its doors for the first time in four months next week but with a few changes.

It now has longer hours to accommodate students and employees in the medical field.

The center was redesigned by Dr. Sandra Duncan, who travels the world to create rooms that enhance learning for young children.

"The research has shown us that when you have inspiring spaces, the children are more focused, they are more directed and their negative behavior is diminished," said Dr. Duncan. "What I mean by inspiring spaces is including and infusing nature into the classroom."

The classrooms have traditional toys, but they also feature baskets of tree slices and large pine cones to give children hands on experience with nature.

Soon, there will also be a botanical garden for the kids to use.

There is currently a waiting list, but there are some spots for three-year-olds still available.

You can find more information about the childcare center here.

