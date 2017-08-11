Public invited to discuss Amarillo's brush sites

The City of Amarillo is hosting a series of meetings to discuss the future of Amarillo's brush sites.

The meetings are open to the public and focus on evaluating the brush sites and possible composting efforts.

City staff will also be on hand to detail possible courses of action.

Here is a list of meeting dates and times provided by the City of Amarillo:

Monday, August 14, East Branch Library located at 2232 East 27th

Tuesday, August 15, North Brand Library located at 1500 Northeast 24th

Thursday, August 17, Downtown Library located at 413 East 4th

Monday, August 21, Northwest Branch Library located at 6100 West 9th

The Solid Waste division for the City of Amarillo recently received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for composting operations at the city's landfill.

For more information, you can call David Lehfeldt, the Solid Waste Superintendent at (806) 378-6813.

