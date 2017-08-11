Tucumcari police looking for suspect who threw bricks at oncomin - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tucumcari police looking for suspect who threw bricks at oncoming traffic

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) -

The Tucumcari Police Department is asking for your help in finding a person who was throwing bricks off of an overpass on to oncoming traffic. 

The incident happened on July 26 and August 9 on the 11th Street bridge over I-40.

One throw went through the windshield of a truck, and caused severe damage. 

Tucumcari police say that this kind of behavior can easily result in the injury or even death of an innocent person.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect connected to this aggravated assault. 

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (575) 461-3507.

