Tucumcari police investigating burglary

Tucumcari police are investigating a burglary at McDonald's.

Early yesterday morning, Tucumcari police were called to McDonald's on South 1st Street. Police say a large amount of cash was stolen.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this crime, call Tucumcari Crime Stoppers at (575) 461-3507.

If your tip leads to the arrest of those connected to this burglary, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

