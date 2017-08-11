WT hires vice president for strategic relations

West Texas A&M University has announced their hire for the new vice president for strategic relations.

President of WTAMU Walter V. Wendler has named Dr. Bradly Johnson as the school's new vice president for strategic relations.

Johnson served as President of Northeast Texas Community College in Mt. Pleasant for nine years.

As vice president for strategic relations, Johnson will oversee the university's strategic initiatives, set goals, accomplish tasks and evaluate the impact of each initiative. He will also build relationships with key stakeholders, develop cooperative ventures and help achieve the goals of the university's strategic plan.

"Our students are changing. Panhandle and the state needs for educated citizens are changing. The nature of a university is changing. Some Panhandle high school graduates are leaving high school with dual credit associate degrees. All this means WT must change to meet this continually evolving environment," said Wendler. "Brad will help us shape a campus that welcomes this wide array of students. While responding to these changing circumstances, Brad brings a set of West Texas values that are immutable: hard work, commitment to doing a job well, becoming part of something larger than self and serving the community."

Johnson says he is honored to serve his alma mater.

He will start at WTAMU on October 1.

