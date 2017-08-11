WT hires vice president for strategic relations

Weather Outlook for Friday, August 11
Weather Outlook for Friday, August 11
West Texas A&M University has announced their hire for the new vice president for strategic relations.
West Texas A&M University has announced their hire for the new vice president for strategic relations.
As the school year approaches, local schools are in need of school bus drivers.
As the school year approaches, local schools are in need of school bus drivers.
Check out this week's events across the Panhandle!
Check out this week's events across the Panhandle!
Dumas ISD is facing a lawsuit from local residents with support from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding reduced property tax exemptions.
Dumas ISD is facing a lawsuit from local residents with support from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding reduced property tax exemptions.