Ashley Treider has been a part of the NewsChannel 10 team since 2012. She began her career with the station in production, working her way up to morning show director.

In 2015 she moved to the news side, working as morning show producer. She is now the morning manager.

Ashley was born in 1987 in Denton before moving to Shamrock in 3rd grade. She comes from a large family, and enjoys being an aunt to her 14 nieces and nephews.

She has had an interest in broadcasting since she was in elementary school.

She attended WTAMU studying mass communications with an emphasis on film and television under Dr. Leigh Browning.

Ashley graduated WT in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting.

In her spare time she enjoys writing and creating as well as spending time with her spouse and friends, playing games, watching tv and movies and taking part in sushi nights.

She would love to hear from you. You can contact her at atreider@newschannel10.com

