RECALL ALERT: Kawasaki recalls all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard

Kawasaki recalls all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard.

This recall involves 2013-2017 KFX50 and 2012-2017 KFX90 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

The recalled ATVs have four wheels and seating for one person and were sold in a variety of colors.

The model name is printed on the right and left front fender.

The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located on the front of the steel frame behind the bumper.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Kawasaki for a free repair.

The firm has received 18 reports of fuel leakage from the fuel tap. No injuries have been reported.

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from October 2011 through May 2017 for between $2,000 and $2,600.

Contact Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Year Model VIN Range

2013 KFX50 RGSWA04A8DB100101-RGSWA04A3DB800110

2014 KFX50 RGSWA04A6EB100101-RGSWA04A1EB800110

2015 KFX50 RGSWA04A4FB100101-RGSWA04A3FBA00106

2016 KFX50 RGSWA04A2GB100101-RGSWA04A6GBA00120

2017 KFX50 RGSWA04A0HB100101-RGSWA04AXHB800112

2017 KFX50 RGSWA04A4HB180101-RGSWA04A7HB180352

2012 KFX90 RGSWE07AXCB100101-RGSWE07A1CB100827

2013 KFX90 RGSWE07A8DB100101-RGSWE07A3DB800110

2014 KFX90 RGSWE07A6EB100101-RGSWE07A7EB800130

2015 KFX90 RGSWE07A4FB100101-RGSWE07A0FB500110

2016 KFX90 RGSWE07A2GB100101-RGSWE07A8GB800110

2017 KFX90RGSWE07A9HBC10101-RGSWE07A2HBC11171

2017 KFX90 RGSWE07A0HBD20101-RGSWE07A6HBD20166

Source: CPSC

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.