Friday's Weather: Showers and storms will develop this evening and overnight

Weather Outlook for Friday, August 11

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas



Skies today will be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to lower 80s.

Showers and storms will develop again later this evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

Flood will once again be a concern throughout the day. Heavy rain and storms will be possible throughout the day Saturday.

Highs over the weekend and into next week will remain below normal with temps in the 80s.

Rain chances and cooler temps stick around through the middle of next week.

It’s still a few days out but by Thursday of next week temps look to return to normal under mostly sunny skies.

