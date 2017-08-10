Dumas ISD facing property tax lawsuit

Dumas ISD is facing a lawsuit from local residents with support from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding reduced property tax exemptions.
It has been over 10 years since the Happy Volunteer Fire Department has received a fire truck, but they say it was well worth the wait.
Homeowners on Central street in North Amarillo say the Vineyard housing development is causing their homes and streets to flood after a big storm.
As the school year approaches, local schools are in need of school bus drivers.
Two area communities are coming together to show their support in bringing Thomas Brown home.
