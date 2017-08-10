Local homeowners concerned about flooding

Homeowners on Central street in North Amarillo say the Vineyard housing development is causing their homes and streets to flood after a big storm.

"It looks like a 12 inch raging river."

Robert Musick lives halfway down Central street, and an abundant amount of water runs down his street after every rain. Musick says the increased runoff is due to drainage from the Vineyard housing development.

"The drainage system sends all the water down here through our properties and to the creek," said Musick.

Neighbors say there use to be a bit of a water flow from the first development, but after the second it's increased substantially.

Ruddy Morton is another resident on the street. He says his house sits at the lowest point, and every time it rains his backyard turns into a lake.

"Every shed I got is flooded." said Morton. "This whole backyard is a lake and it gets within probably six or eight-foot of my back patio, just like a lake every time it rains like three-quarters of an inch heavy."

Morton and Musick both say they are left with trash, branches and other debris. One time Morton even found two five-gallon gas cans.

All residents are just waiting for the day the water starts hauling away their possessions.

"I really believe as it becomes a much bigger rain or they build anymore property up there, it's gonna come right through the front door of my house and run right out the back," said Morton.

Morton is afraid the more it rains, the more his home is in danger. He even bought flood insurance just to protect his property and belongings.

"I've already had to buy flood insurance that I've never carried in my life," said Morton. "That's another $400 a year expense I should have to pay. We're in a desert here, I shouldn't have to pay flood insurance."

Musick says the water sometimes doesn't disappear for hours, even days. All the residents want is a solution.



"They're gonna have to take that water somewhere else. Some kind of culvert system or drainage system. But they have to stop it, cause it's all coming from them."

NewsChannel 10 reached out to the developer of the property, Tom Nielsen, who said the drainage system was in place before he bought the property. He never altered the drainage.

NewsChannel 10 reached out to the city of Amarillo for comment and has yet to hear back.

