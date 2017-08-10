Happy Volunteer Fire Department receives new fire truck

It has been over 10 years since the Happy Volunteer Fire Department has received a fire truck, but they say it was well worth the wait.

18 months ago, Happy filled out a grant form with the Texas A&M Forest Service for a new truck.

They say they designed the truck with the needs of the fire department in mind, and now Happy's new $200,000 truck will make the firemen's operations easier and more efficient.

The old trucks held 750 gallons of water, but their new truck holds 2,000 so it can fight larger fires.

It also has an air filtration system, which filters out smoke and makes clean air for the firemen.

The biggest asset is that it is multi-purpose, which is especially helpful for their department .

"During the day, we are really short staffed, so this new fire truck will allow us to run a one or two man truck with the different nozzles," said Ike Lawson, the administrator director of the Happy Volunteer Fire Department. "And the way the truck is set up to allow us to run with a smaller amount of people and be more efficient with what we do."

Another asset of the new truck is that it also has a remote control water spout, so it saves firemen time since they use to have to manually turn it on.

The fire truck has already been used twice, and the Happy Volunteer Fire Department says they know it will be a big help in the future.

