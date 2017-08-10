$1.8M worth of marijuana seized in traffic stop

$1.8 million worth of marijuana has been seized after a traffic stop in Carson County.

Around 1:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon, a DPS trooper stopped a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for a traffic violation.

DPS officials say the trooper then discovered multiple trash bags of marijuana in the rear cargo area of the car. The driver, identified as Kha Xiong, 37, was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma.

